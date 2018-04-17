Stabbing of Regina cab driver 'a wake up call,' says union

A union representing taxi drivers in Saskatchewan is renewing calls for better cab safety after a recent stabbing that sent a driver to intensive care.

Regina police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Parliament Avenue Friday morning after a report of a robbery and assault.

They found a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The 2012 Dodge Caravan taxi he had been driving was reported stolen.

'Nobody thinks it's going to happen to them'

"It could have been any driver," said Patrick Veinot, a staffer with the United Steelworkers Union, which represents about 600 drivers.

"Like everybody, nobody thinks it's going to happen to them. It's just a wake up call."

He said the injured driver is a married father of four.

This weekend, RCMP announced they discovered a vehicle matching the van's description after it was allegedly involved in a theft at a gas station in Lashburn, Sask.

A man and a woman have been arrested in relation to the alleged theft and flight from police. Regina police have not made a statement about charges stemming from Friday's stabbing incident.

'Unexpected' time and place

Veinot said cab drivers experience violence regularly, but said the incident Friday was even more shocking because of the time day it occurred and the location in the city.

"Eight a.m. on Friday morning picking up from a major south-end hotel — quite unexpected," said Regina Cabs manager Sandy Archibald.

The driver was working for Regina Cabs.

Veinot is calling for safety shields to be installed in taxicabs.

Under City of Regina rules, safety partitions are optional in cabs and it's up to the driver to decide.

"We think that in this case, had there been a safety shield that would have eliminated this risk," said Veinoit.