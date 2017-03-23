From bottomless potholes to crumbling pavement, Saskatchewan's worst roads are back in the spotlight.

The CAA Saskatchewan Worst Roads campaign is back for its sixth year.

From April 3-28, drivers can nominate the roads they think are most in need of improvement or repair. This year, cyclists and pedestrians can take part too.

The worst roads might have poor road signs, lack of cycling or walking infrastructure or traffic congestion and more.

The 2016 CAA Worst Roads campaign attracted 4,298 votes, and Saskatchewan 354 near Dilke was voted as the number one worst road in the province for the second year in a row.

The CAA Worst Roads campaign results will be shared in early May with decision makers and government officials as a tool to help address roads in most need of attention.