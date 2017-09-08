As students begin the new school year, the province is reminding parents that Grade 6 boys in Saskatchewan will be able to receive the vaccine against human papillomavirus for free.

The provincial government approved the expansion of the current vaccine program for Grade 6 girls HPV to include boys as part of the spring budget.

The move cost $750,000. The vaccine program has been offered to girls since 2008.

In total, the province said 7,500 Grade 6 boys and 7,500 Grade 6 girls are now eligible to receive the vaccine as part of the school immunization program.

The province warns HPV is the most common sexually-transmitted virus in Canada and is linked to a number of cancers.

There are more than 100 different types of HPV, but according to the Canadian Cancer Society, the majority of HPV-related cancers are caused by two types that are almost entirely preventable through vaccination.

Province urges vaccinations

In a news release issued Friday, the Ministry of Health said parents are encouraged to make sure their children's vaccines are up to date, saying immunizations for kids and school-aged children are free.

"Immunization is the most effective way to protect your children against infectious diseases that can be very serious or even deadly," Saskatchewan chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in Friday's release.