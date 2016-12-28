Talk about the warm fuzzies: Two young brothers from Balgonie, Sask., have gathered 1,000 new pairs of socks for charity.

"We always get holes in our socks and we think other people probably do, too," 10-year-old Eli Reynolds told CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

Eli, his seven-year-old brother Emmett, and their mother Kimberly Reynolds also collected tuques and mitts, but socks make up the bulk of their effort.

"Socks are one of the most-needed things in shelters, but not one of the most donated," Eli said.

Three years ago, Eli got into sock collecting for charity in a big way. This year, he was keen to see his brother get involved.

"It was super-cool," Eli said. "I really wanted him to do it."

Ten-year-old Eli (L) and Emmett, 7, have collected 1,000 pairs of socks for needy people. (Abby Schneider/CBC)

Starting Nov. 16, they put out collection boxes at their school in Balgonie and in the surrounding areas of White City and Pilot Butte.

They spoke at the school, at the local senior's club, and at the drop locations where they were able to leave boxes.

Kimberly said she was proud of her boys.

"Part of our philosophy is that the world around you is more than just you: Part of the reason we're here is to be of service," she said.

"So this was just a great, tangible way for them to experience that whole concept and just realize they have a pretty blessed life and they can make a difference."

Later Wednesday, the Reynolds were off to distribute the socks to the YWCA and other organizations that help people in need.