An 11-year-old boy from Lashburn, Sask., had his wish come true after heading to New York for the premiere of The Fate of the Furious.

Preston Coolridge was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy five years ago, a disease that affects one in 3,500 boys and leaves sufferers with a life expectancy of about 25 years.

Meeting the qualifications, Preston met with the Make-a-Wish Foundation with a few items on his list. His top three wishes were to ride in a Formula One race car, to go on a train ride or to see the latest Fast and the Furious movie before anyone else.

"I don't think he believed it at first," said Preston's mom, Geraldine. After explaining that they were going to be some of the first people to see the movie, Preston composed himself and started packing. "He was pretty excited from the first moment on, but he definitely was a little overwhelmed."

Preston with Michelle Rodriguez at the premiere in New York City. (Submitted by Geraldine Coolidge)

Preston and his family arrived at the premiere in a limousine. Once there, the family sat in the V.I.P. section of theatre and met movie stars Jason Statham and Michelle Rodriguez. Then, after the premiere, the family was invited to the after party with all the cars on display.

"Jason Statham spent sometime with him," said Geraldine. "They joked around. Preston asked him what he thought of the movie and Jason asked 'Do you think I can take The Rock?' and Preston said, 'no way.'"

While in New York, the foundation arranged for the Coolridge family to see the sights, and even got Preston his second wish of riding on a train. The family took a trip up to Sleepy Hollow.

"It was truly a dream come and there's many, many memories that we'll be able to hold dear," said Geraldine.