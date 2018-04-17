Former Sask. minister Bill Boyd hit with $35K fine for environmental charges

Former Saskatchewan minister of the economy and retired Kindersley MLA Bill Boyd has been fined a total $35,000 after pleading guilty in February to two violations of wildlife habitat protection and environmental management laws.

Boyd was not present Tuesday morning when the sentence was handed down in Kindersley, Sask., because weather conditions prevented his travel to the location.

Boyd was fined $5,000 plus a $2,000 surcharge for cultivating an area of native grassland near Eston, Sask., between April 1 and May 3.

For the second charge, which related to modifying a riverbank, he was sentenced to a $20,000 fine plus an $8,000 surcharge.

The charges were laid in 2017.

Two other charges under the Environmental Management and Protection Act were dropped at a previous court appearance.