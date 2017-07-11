Saskatchewan residents have a hunger for hidden gems.
On Tuesday, CBC Radio's Blue Sky asked listeners to suggest their favourite lesser-known food spots in Saskatchewan. The phone lines lit up, Twitter notifications piled high, and emails came pouring in.
Here are some of the suggestions callers made:
- Meg's Restaurant in Saskatoon.
- Harvest Eatery in Shaunavon.
- The Grotto in Vibank.
- The Katepwa Hotel in Lebret.
- Sherry's on Grand in Indian Head.
- The Odd Couple in Saskatoon.
- AM Bistro in Hafford.
- Beaver Grill Express in North Battleford.
- Mary's Place in Milestone.
- The Highway Inn in Herbert.
- The Red Coat Inn in Hazenmore.
- The Star Cafe in Maple Creek.
- Hannigan's in Biggar.
- Nickle's Corner in Melfort.
- The Hollows in Saskatoon.
- The Red Barn in Moosomin.
- Vicki's On 1 in Grenfell.
- The Spice Trail in Prince Albert.
- Peyton's Cafe in Watson.
- Rawhides in Stenen.
Here are some of the food stops suggested on Twitter:
If the hotel in Whitebear Saskatchewan isn't on this list then the list isn't complete.—
@TallGrassShirts
Casey's in Swift Current! Best Chinese buffet in Saskatchewan.—
@BearsIH
Twisted sisters in Chamberlain for ice cream 🍦—
@mrsmjsmith
Wongs Cafe in Canora.—
@habpipes
Russel up some grub, Swift Current—
@drfjgarcia
Flavours Humboldt sk—
@dillyb8r
Deja vu in Moose Jaw—
@pdvernichuk
@redmarketsk in Mortlach!—
@shaggybear_15
In #yxe : Rook & Raven. Best fish & chips city. In Yorkton: Wanders Sweet Discoveries and Arigato sushi (across the street)—
@CatlinHogan
Somewhere Else! offers homey atmosphere during lunch/supper time. never been for the jam sessions; I'm sure it's good! #yxe Broadway #Avalon—
@Carollafun
BLT at Ross Foods on 4th ave E & McDonald.—
@stoughtonfreak
@BlueSkyCBC Lil's Diner in Blaine Lake. Great homemade food. And a poutine extreme to die for.—
@nick_osachoff
@BlueSkyCBC I'd be in trouble if I didn't give a shout out to my mom's classic small town Sunday brunch at Cabri Hotel! Basic, but great.—
@awomanwonders
Danish Oven donuts (Humboldt), Watrous Bakery, Pizza: Greek Palace Hwy 2&5 junction, Swen Cafe (Kinistino), Sausage: Prime Meats (St Gregor)—
@682Duke
Totally missed the call-in, but this weekend found Burger Cabin in Moose Jaw and the Tennis Club near the leg in Regina. Both great.—
@BryanSarauer
- MORE SASKATCHEWAN NEWS | Of the companies taking over STC routes, only 1 providing service off Highway 11 so far
- MORE SASKATCHEWAN NEWS | Police dogs that bit bystanders just following their training, says Regina police