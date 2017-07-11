Saskatchewan residents have a hunger for hidden gems.

On Tuesday, CBC Radio's Blue Sky asked listeners to suggest their favourite lesser-known food spots in Saskatchewan. The phone lines lit up, Twitter notifications piled high, and emails came pouring in.

Here are some of the suggestions callers made:

Here are some of the food stops suggested on Twitter:

If the hotel in Whitebear Saskatchewan isn't on this list then the list isn't complete. — @TallGrassShirts

Casey's in Swift Current! Best Chinese buffet in Saskatchewan. — @BearsIH

Twisted sisters in Chamberlain for ice cream 🍦 — @mrsmjsmith

Wongs Cafe in Canora. — @habpipes

Russel up some grub, Swift Current — @drfjgarcia

Flavours Humboldt sk — @dillyb8r

Deja vu in Moose Jaw — @pdvernichuk

In #yxe : Rook & Raven. Best fish & chips city. In Yorkton: Wanders Sweet Discoveries and Arigato sushi (across the street) — @CatlinHogan

Somewhere Else! offers homey atmosphere during lunch/supper time. never been for the jam sessions; I'm sure it's good! #yxe Broadway #Avalon — @Carollafun

BLT at Ross Foods on 4th ave E & McDonald. — @stoughtonfreak

@BlueSkyCBC Lil's Diner in Blaine Lake. Great homemade food. And a poutine extreme to die for. — @nick_osachoff

@BlueSkyCBC I'd be in trouble if I didn't give a shout out to my mom's classic small town Sunday brunch at Cabri Hotel! Basic, but great. — @awomanwonders

Danish Oven donuts (Humboldt), Watrous Bakery, Pizza: Greek Palace Hwy 2&5 junction, Swen Cafe (Kinistino), Sausage: Prime Meats (St Gregor) — @682Duke