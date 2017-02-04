Athletes from all over the world, including Saskatchewan, are competing in Almaty, Kazakhstan for the 2017 Winter Universiade, an international multi-sport event.

Organized by the International University Sports Federation, the event runs until Feb. 8.

The Canadian women's hockey team there, which will play for the gold medal on Monday, includes players from the universities of Regina and Saskatchewan.

Kylie Gavelin and Alexis Larson, both from the U of R, are on the team.

"It's absolutely unreal," Gavelin told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend. "It's kind of a dream come true. I never thought an experience like this would ever happen."

She said the feeling of seeing the locals cheering makes her feel like a celebrity.

Larson said she is blown away by the city's people and their enthusiasm for the event. In addition to the event, the two are taking in the culture and atmosphere of the city.

"We're a part of something really big right now," Larson said.

Fans watch as Korea takes on Latvia at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (almaty2017.com)

She said the trip has been a humbling experience and has put things in perspective for her, and helped her realize how lucky she is to be playing hockey across the world.

"Sometimes the long days at the rink or the long days in the workout room, you start to kind of get maybe a little bit of a negative attitude or you forget how lucky you are," she said.

The team has scored more than 30 goals through three games. Their most recent game saw them trounce Team USA 8-1.

They face Russia for the gold medal on Monday.