Saskatchewan is wild, from our abundance of natural beauty to our weird, wonderful animal friends who sometimes do unexpected things.
Here are some of the biggest Saskatchewan animal stories that grabbed headlines in 2016:
Arrow survives
A dog, who was later named Arrow, was found with an arrow stuck in her back on a property about 40 kilometres northeast of Regina.
Woman fights off black bear
Raschel Zeschuk said it was both her scariest and her luckiest day: She fought off a black bear after it bit her on the leg during an afternoon walk with her two dogs. Zeschuk lives in Paradise Hill, northeast of Lloydminster.
Police escort ducks
Downtown traffic stood still for a few adorable moments in Saskatoon when police escorted a family of ducks to the South Saskatchewan River.
Deer breaks in
A young deer crashed through a window of a home in northwest Regina. It was found hanging out in the master bedroom.
Orphaned beaver kits learn to swim
Four orphaned beaver kits learned to swim in a kiddie pool after they arrived at Salthaven West wildlife rehabilitation centre.
Pregnant turtle saved
When Sophia the turtle was taken to the Albert North Veterinary Clinic with a cracked shell, it was discovered she was carrying 20 eggs.
Moose visits Regina, takes a swim
A moose hung around Saskatchewan's capital city for a few days. He went for a swim and eventually paid CBC Saskatchewan a visit on his way out.
Most Canadian photo ever?
It's hard to imagine anything more Canadian — or more adorable — than a photo of a Mountie cuddling a baby beaver. Sure enough, it happened at Regina's Salthaven West wildlife rehabilitation centre.
Man fights off bear with wine bottle
Jack Ballantyne walked away after he met a bear in a remote area near La Ronge. His sister said Ballantyne met the beat around 4 a.m. CST after an evening of drinking and that he used a wine bottle to fend off the bear.
The story caught the attention of Jimmy Fallon, too.
Bull strolls through Regina
Regina had its own running of the bulls — right on a busy street during rush hour. Reportedly, the animal used the crosswalk.
After 27 days in a well, Bruno survives
Bruno, a seven-year-old Labrador retriever, was found curled up at the bottom of a three-metre-deep well near Estevan. The dog made a full recovery.
Big boar
Pat Martin killed a 200-kilogram wild boar on his family's property east of St. Brieux.
Shocked goose
Rescuers helped a goose they believe was electrically shocked when she tried to clear power lines, damaging her flying feathers.
Hitchhiking cat
Tiger, nicknamed Q199 by CN conductor Brad Slater, almost froze to death stealing a ride on a train engine in Wainwright, Alta.
He was rescued and welcomed to a Slater's home in Edmonton before making his way back to Saskatchewan.