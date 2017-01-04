Saskatchewan is wild, from our abundance of natural beauty to our weird, wonderful animal friends who sometimes do unexpected things.

Here are some of the biggest Saskatchewan animal stories that grabbed headlines in 2016:

Arrow survives This dog was found with an arrow stuck in her on a property about 40 kilometres northeast of Regina. (Facebook)

A dog, who was later named Arrow, was found with an arrow stuck in her back on a property about 40 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Woman fights off black bear Raschel Zeschuk, 40, got six stitches and a series of rabies shots but feels very lucky after she fought off a black bear on April 21. (Submitted by Raschel Zeschuk)

Raschel Zeschuk said it was both her scariest and her luckiest day: She fought off a black bear after it bit her on the leg during an afternoon walk with her two dogs. Zeschuk lives in Paradise Hill, northeast of Lloydminster.

Police escort ducks A family of ducks crosses the street in Saskatoon. (Don Somers/CBC)

Downtown traffic stood still for a few adorable moments in Saskatoon when police escorted a family of ducks to the South Saskatchewan River.

Deer breaks in A young deer in the master bedroom of a home in northwest Regina. Cathy Botsis said the animal smashed through the front window of her house. (Submitted to CBC)

A young deer crashed through a window of a home in northwest Regina. It was found hanging out in the master bedroom.

Orphaned beaver kits learn to swim This critter was being looked after in Regina for an eventual return to the wild. (Neil Cochrane/CBC)

Four orphaned beaver kits learned to swim in a kiddie pool after they arrived at Salthaven West wildlife rehabilitation centre.

Pregnant turtle saved Twenty eggs can be seen inside this rescued turtle. (Kelsey Marchand)

When Sophia the turtle was taken to the Albert North Veterinary Clinic with a cracked shell, it was discovered she was carrying 20 eggs.

Moose visits Regina, takes a swim Moose caught swimming in Regina's Wascana Lake0:39

A moose hung around Saskatchewan's capital city for a few days. He went for a swim and eventually paid CBC Saskatchewan a visit on his way out.

Most Canadian photo ever? That's a lot of Canadian symbolism packed into one photograph! RCMP Cpl. Jason Pinder, who volunteers with Regina's Salthaven West animal rehabilitation centre, posed for a portrait with this rescued beaver kit. (Megan Lawrence/Salthaven West)

It's hard to imagine anything more Canadian — or more adorable — than a photo of a Mountie cuddling a baby beaver. Sure enough, it happened at Regina's Salthaven West wildlife rehabilitation centre.

Man fights off bear with wine bottle Jack Ballantyne, 44, survived encountering a bear in northern Saskatchewan. (Rose Ballantyne/Facebook)

Jack Ballantyne walked away after he met a bear in a remote area near La Ronge. His sister said Ballantyne met the beat around 4 a.m. CST after an evening of drinking and that he used a wine bottle to fend off the bear.

The story caught the attention of Jimmy Fallon, too.

Bull strolls through Regina Morning commuters got a surprise when this bull trotted across a street in November. (Pat McGillicky/Twitter )

Regina had its own running of the bulls — right on a busy street during rush hour. Reportedly, the animal used the crosswalk.

After 27 days in a well, Bruno survives Bruno, a seven-year-old Labrador retriever, continued his recovery at home. (CBC)

Bruno, a seven-year-old Labrador retriever, was found curled up at the bottom of a three-metre-deep well near Estevan. The dog made a full recovery.

Big boar Pat Martin killed this monster boar at his family's property east of St. Brieux on Nov. 27. (Submitted by Pat Martin)

Pat Martin killed a 200-kilogram wild boar on his family's property east of St. Brieux.

Shocked goose Fire crews rescued this bird in Regina. (Megan Lawrence)

Rescuers helped a goose they believe was electrically shocked when she tried to clear power lines, damaging her flying feathers.

Hitchhiking cat Brad Slater and Q the cat enjoyed getting to know each other. (CBC/Trevor Wilson)

Tiger, nicknamed Q199 by CN conductor Brad Slater, almost froze to death stealing a ride on a train engine in Wainwright, Alta.

He was rescued and welcomed to a Slater's home in Edmonton before making his way back to Saskatchewan.