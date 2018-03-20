The Saskatchewan government no longer plans to meet with Alberta about trade issues stemming from a dispute over license plates on job sites.

A meeting between trade officials from the two provinces was being planned in January following a dispute, dubbed "plategate," that started last December when Saskatchewan banned vehicles with Alberta license plates at its job sites.

Saskatchewan formally dropped the ban on Jan.22, but at first defended the move as retaliation to similar rules being in place in Alberta. No proof was provided of this actually happening.

According to an Alberta spokesperson a few days later, Saskatchewan asked for a trade meeting on the topic to be delayed until a new premier was elected and a cabinet was picked.

It now appears no meeting will happen.

"The Government of Saskatchewan no longer believes a meeting on the license plate issue is required," the Ministry on Trade and Export Development sent to CBC News on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work with the Government of Alberta on priority issues such as ensuring that the Trans Mountain Pipeline is built, and continue to work with our federal and provincial partners to ensure our trade priorities."