Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for central and southeastern parts of Saskatchewan as wildfire smoke has descended on the area.

The statement issued Thursday around 2:30 p.m. CST warns of elevated air pollution levels and people may experience coughing, headaches or throat irritation.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk.

Wildfire smoke has descended on southern Saskatchewan0:28

It said the smoke should start to be blown northward starting overnight Thursday and should move out of southern Saskatchewan on Friday.

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said smoke around Regina has been blown in from the forest fires burning in Pelican Narrows.

Air quality advisory expanded to include much of eastern #Sask #skstorm #smoke #fires pic.twitter.com/586fyVy3P2 — @ChristyCBC

"It's amazing how far smoke can carry. It can carry thousands and thousands of miles."

Despite the smoky air, Environment Canada says the health risk is moderate for healthy individuals.

Find the latest weather alerts on Environment and Climate Change Canada's website.