For many, going to the beach is a perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon.

But for those with mobility issues or who use a wheelchair, moving around on sand can be difficult, at times even impossible.

In order to make beaches in Saskatchewan more accessible this summer, the province has purchased some beach-friendly wheelchairs to use in its parks.

Paul Johnson works in the ministry of parks, culture and sport and said the new chairs are designed to be able to go in the water and move easily on sand.

The chairs have three large buoyant tires, an aluminum frame, as well as arm- and backrests.

Johnson said the province bought five chairs to test out the initiative. Each chair will be housed at a different park, but can be transported to other beaches as people need them.

Here's where the beach wheelchairs are currently kept:

Moose Mountain Provincial Park

Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

Candle Lake Provincial Park

Meadow Lake Provincial Park

Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park

He said those interested in using a chair should call the park they plan on visiting to book in advance.

"If there's strong demand for them in other locations in other parks, we will certainly consider that and adding more of these wheelchairs in additional parks for next year," said Johnson.