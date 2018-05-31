Regina police to ID homicide victims while board reviews issue

After facing criticism and questions, including from Saskatchewan's justice minister, officials have hit pause on the Regina Police Service's decision to not name every homicide victim — at least for now.

Mayor Michael Fougere, who also chairs the board of police commissioners, said the board will keep the current policy of disclosing the names of murder victims every time — while also being mindful of victims' families — until it receives a formal response from Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner.

Fougere said he has talked to Regina police chief Evan Bray on the matter.

When asked about the policy change earlier in the week, Bray said he was unaware, but since then there have been several media reports.

'I've said to the chief that we should continue to release those names as we have done in the past, the current policy, until such time as we have an opinion given to us by the privacy commissioner to comply with FOIPP [freedom of information and protection of privacy] and if FOIPP says we have to hold those names back, we will do that."

Board to examine opinion

"Until that ruling comes forward, we'll have the current policy that we will release those names."

Fougere clarified he is looking for a formal statement, not comments made in the media and would likely announce if the change indeed happens.

Reached by phone on Thursday, Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner Ron Kruzeniski said he has yet to receive a formal request to give an opinion.

Saskatchewan's information and privacy commissioner agrees with the approach the Regina Police Service is taking when it comes to releasing the names of homicide victims. (Stefani Langenegger/CBC) However, he did provide his take on the matter.

Privacy commissioner agrees with police

"Frankly, I agree with what the police appear to be doing," Kruzeniski said.

My death is nobody else's business, - Ron Kruzeniski

He said the debate pertains to section 29 of the FOIPP Act, which he said states personal information after death is not to be disclosed for 25 years.

Kruzeniski went on to say exceptions can be applied to this at the police's discretion, such as if releasing the information serves the public interest — a point also made by police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich.

The principle of withholding personal information also applies to homicide victims, Kruzeniski said: "It is still my personal information, as I say, the chief may have that discretion to apply from time to time. Frankly, the information comes out in due course when the charge is laid."

Debate is about timing, commissioner says

Kruzeniski said since the information around homicide deaths will eventually be made available, the debate itself is really about the timing when it comes out.

He said Regina police did not consult his office before deciding to go ahead with the change.

However, he said they were aware of the debate to the west, where the Alberta police chiefs united behind once policy and the Edmonton Police Service decided to follow a similar move to Regina.

"Eventually I knew the issue would arise here in Saskatchewan, as it has."

"My prediction is that probably the media and police chiefs will discuss this issue for all of 2018 and 2019. It seems to be being discussed across the country."

Kruzeniski said he didn't share the concerns of some critics that without automatically naming homicide victims, that opens the possibility for a person to be murdered in so-called secret if no charges are laid.