Sask. violent crime rates highest among provinces, youth have highest rate of victimization: StatsCan

Saskatchewan had the highest rate among Canadian provinces of people who were hurt or died as a result of violent crime in 2016, according to newly released Statistics Canada data.

The problem is particularly concerning for young people, according to a report issued by Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

There were a total of 20,904 victims of violent crime and criminal traffic offences causing death or bodily harm reported by Saskatchewan police in 2016, according to the agency.

That translates to 1,840 victims per 100,000 population — the highest rate among the provinces, according to the report.

The rate of victimization in the province was highest among people aged 16 to 24, when controlling for population.

But even when they're victims of crime, some at-risk youth don't see themselves that way, says the founder of an organization that works with at-risk young people.

That's because they are often perpetrators, said Kim Sutherland, who founded Regina's Street Culture Project Inc. 22 years ago.

So when they become victims, "They would simply accept it as part of the sort of 'what's in the cards' or 'the luck of the draw,'" he said.

Kim Sutherland says more supports are needed to help at-risk youth break the cycles that lead to committing, or being victims of, violent crime. 'We haven't even got our tsunami yet,' he said. 'The crime rates are going to continue to increase.' (Brian Rodgers/CBC)

Sutherland said he wasn't surprised by the latest Statistics Canada numbers.

"Sadly, we haven't even got our tsunami yet. It's still coming. The crime rates are going to continue to increase," he said, adding he thinks supports are lacking to break the cycles that lead to at-risk youth committing crime.

"There's not a long-term plan in place. There's no architectural design in our community of linking all of the services toward a long-term plan."

Crime is not an isolated issue, so factors like mental health, addictions, housing and family violence must be considered to address the problem, Sutherland said.

What taxpayers want to see is that thousands of kids went through a six-week anger management class as though that would make a difference and it doesn't. It makes absolutely no difference. - Kim Sutherland, Street Culture Project Inc.

At-risk youth require support over several years, he said, adding that allows the root of the problem to be addressed while helping young people remain in a stable environment.

Sutherland wants others to take note from what he's learned from the success of Street Culture Project programs.

"What was lacking in these kids' lives was not a basketball program or a basket-weaving program. What was lacking in these kids' lives was a significant, healthy adult who would walk them through processes of maturity."

However, he's not confident people are ready to commit to long-term solutions.

"What taxpayers want to see is that thousands of kids went through a six-week anger management class as though that would make a difference and it doesn't. It makes absolutely no difference."

75% of crimes were assaults

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice has programs for children exposed to violence in eight communities, according to its website.

The goal of the programs is to prevent them from becoming future victims or perpetrators.

"It gives them that safe space to speak and to be heard," said Sarah Gara, who is a counsellor with Family Service Saskatoon and works with the youth program.

They work with 12- to 18-year olds for a range of reasons, including domestic violence or bullying, as well as any depression, anxiety or stress that may result from the primary problem.

Statistics Canada's report said in 2016, three-quarters of police-reported crimes were assaults — the highest percentage among provinces. In Saskatchewan, the rates of reported assault were highest among young adults, the report says.

Furthermore, the rates of police-reported sexual assault were also highest for 16 and 17 year olds.

According to Statistics Canada, police-based victim services programs in Saskatchewan assisted 11,933 direct victims of crime in 2016. Children and youth accounted for 14 per cent of that number.

Gara said she is aware of Saskatchewan's high rates of violence. She said that's why it's important to educate young people about healthy relationships through community presentations.