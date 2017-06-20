Saskatchewan communities are marking World Refugee Day on Tuesday with a number of events across the province.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees' annual Global Trends study says that at the end of 2016, there were 65.6 million people displaced worldwide by war, violence and persecution — more than at any time in the UNHCR's nearly 70-year history.

Most were displaced within their own countries, but the total number fleeing across international borders as refugees topped 22.5 million, the highest number since the UNHCR was founded in 1950 in the aftermath of the Second World War.

World Refugee Day is a campaign of the UNHCR to raise awareness about the issue.

Saskatchewan events

In Saskatoon, the Refugee Coalition will hold an event at noon at the civic square outside city hall. There will be a welcome by an Elder, stories shared of the refugee experience, a spoken word performance and dancers.

The public can also sign cards that will be given to refugees when they arrive in the city. If it rains, the event will be held at Frances Morrison Library Theatre.

In Regina, the Regina Open Door Society will host an event at the City Square Plaza Stage at noon. The program will include 2017 newcomer bursary awards followed by entertainment. Information will be provided on World Refugee Day, the plight of refugees and their contributions to Regina.

The Moose Jaw Multicultural Council is holding an event at the Crescent Park amphitheatre running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have a mock refugee camp, information displays and games and crafts, as well as a rice and beans lunch.