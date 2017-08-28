A mental health therapist in Saskatchewan is painting portraits to tell the stories of marginalized people, who often go unnoticed or are forgotten about.

In her extensive experience in mental health work, Kathie Bird of Prince Albert, Sask., has noticed a disconnect between the community and the homeless, people who are mentally ill, addicts, people with physical or mental disabilities, and others who feel discriminated against.

Bird said some of their struggles stem from stereotypes and isolation.

"I've seen people wait in their cars and lock their doors while somebody walks by. I see this in action all the time," said Bird.

"People don't really get to meet or get to know those people — the people who are living kind of on the outside of society."

Bird said she hopes her portraits will encourage others to be compassionate and not judge a person by their appearance.

"The intention with those portraits is to introduce the viewer to the person and the person's story," she said.

"You realize that sometimes it's just unfortunate circumstances; it's not about blame."

Each piece includes a story about the person in the portrait. This piece is titled 'Everything's a struggle' and depicts a former semi-driver who had a family and section of land. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and a brain tumour, which left him unable to drive, mostly blind and struggling to walk. He now rides a three-wheeled bike around Prince Albert collecting bottles. He lives in a group home and receives a living allowance of $250 per month. (Painting by Kathie Bird)

Portrait of Augie Merasty

One of her well-known portraits is of Augie Merasty, a residential school survivor and co-authour of the bestselling book The Education of Augie Merasty: A Residential School Memoir.

The portrait has been featured in several shows and serves as Merasty's author biography photo.

This piece is titled 'I am a writer,' and it depicts author and residential school survivor Augie Merasty. (Painting by Kathie Bird)

Despite the portrait's popularity, Bird said Merasty wasn't a big fan.

"He felt it made him look too old," Bird said with a laugh.

Merasty passed away in February.

Exhibit at University of Regina

Bird is currently the first Michele Sereda Artist in Residence for the faculty of social work at the University of Regina.

She has an exhibit in the Dr. John Archer Library called In the Margins.

This piece is titled 'Comfort' and shows a woman comforting her daughter, who is at high risk for suicide, while they wait for help at a local hospital. The woman and her daughter are from a community in northern Saskatchewan, where suicide rates are significantly higher than in other parts of the province. (Painting by Kathie Bird)

"I learn so much from talking to people," the artist said. "There's so much wisdom sometimes, and what's really awesome is there amount so much resiliency, sense of humour, the acceptance of life. There's so much to learn from them."

The exhibit is on display until the end of December.