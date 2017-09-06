A woman from Preeceville, Sask., fears her husband will die waiting for diagnosis of a mysterious illness he has been battling since December 2016.

Keri Gardner and her husband, Rodney, have gone to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in an effort to get a diagnosis as to why Rodney has been suffering from severe abdominal pain, fatigue, vomiting and drastic weight loss.

The treatment south of the border may cost tens of thousands of dollars, so Keri is leading a campaign to have the treatment covered by the province.

Mystery illness

This comes after months of bouncing between doctors and undergoing several tests, Keri said. The couple still has no clear answers.

"According to his medical records, he should be healthy," said Keri.

But the six-foot-two man went from weighing 210 pounds in December to about 169 pounds today.

"It's gotten to the point that he can hardly care for himself now," she said.

Rodney has been referred to four specialists in Saskatchewan, but Keri fears that will all come too late.

Keri Gardner says her family can't afford the expense of medical treatment in the U.S., but will do whatever it takes to save Rodney. (Submitted by Keri Gardner)

"This is Canada. Why are we waiting so long?" said Keri.

"We should have adequate and timely health care. Everybody says health care in Canada, in Saskatchewan, is free. No, it's not. We pay taxes to get that health care — health care that is letting us down."

Petitioning the province

She received a letter on Wednesday from the Ministry of Health saying that her request to have coverage for out-of-country services at the Mayo Clinic has been denied.

"It is not clear that all services in the province have been accessed or other resources in Canada have been exhausted," said the letter from the Ministry of Health.

Keri has started an online petition to have the expenses covered that has amassed more than 7,500 signatures.

"He will die waiting on the system. Just like thousands of other Canadians have died waiting on the system."

She has submitted the petition to the minister of Health's office in hopes that the decision to deny Rodney coverage for out-of-country treatment will be overturned.