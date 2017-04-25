A crash on Highway 4 near Swift Current, Sask., claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday.

Shortly after 8 a.m. CST, emergency services responded to a collision about 10 kilometres south of Swift Current.

Two pickup trucks travelling opposite directions crashed, sustaining fire damage.

The driver of the truck heading north, a 25-year-old woman from Blumenort, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has been notified and her name will not be released.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the southbound truck is from the Swift Current area. He was airlifted to hospital by STARS ambulance.

Highway 4 was closed on Tuesday morning but has since been reopened.



Traffic reconstructionists are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.