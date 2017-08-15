The widow of a La Ronge businessman critically injured during an armed robbery is angry a 14-year-old boy charged in his death has been released on bail.

Simon Grant was assaulted at his Louisiana's Bar-B-Que restaurant on April 15.

Grant died from his injuries at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon two days after the attack.

Cora Laich says she was blindsided when the boy — who is charged with second-degree murder — was released on bail on July 27th.

Austin Bird and a 17-year-old youth are being held in custody on murder and armed robbery charges in Grant's death.

Grant, 64, was assaulted when three masked men stormed the business with a baseball bat and a gun.