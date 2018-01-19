Thursday was a warm day in Saskatchewan because of "an actual true" January thaw.

In Maple Creek, temperatures reached as high as 10.9 C, breaking a 2014 record of 10.1 C.

"If we look at the overall picture, remembering, of course, that records are kind of arbitrary ... there probably was a day where temperatures could have been warmer," said Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada.

She explained various weather stations have been established at different points in time. So, for example, while one place may have records dating back to 1923, another place may not have records before 1940.

"But it does show you that it's not completely unusual to have warm temperatures this time of year."

The temperatures are due to an arctic ridge that made its way out of the Prairies around Monday, she explained. A different wind regime from the west warmed things up.

Here are the record-breaking temperatures for Jan. 18: