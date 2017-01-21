Fog advisories and snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of northern and central Saskatchewan today.

Environment Canada says La Ronge and area will see approximately 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on Saturday and into Sunday. Travel could be affected by snowfall in the area.

Snowfall warnings, which are issued when significant snowfall is expected, are in effect for the areas of:

Cree Lake - Key Lake

La Ronge, Prince Albert Nattional Park and Narrow Hills Provincial Park

Southend, Brabant Lake and Kinoosao

​Wollaston Lake - Collins Bay

​Fog advisories

Fog is currently blanketing a large portion of the province, Environment Canada says, which is affecting visibility

Fog advisories are issued when visibility is near zero, or expected to be near zero.

Environment Canada says visibility will improve later in the morning, but the fog may last into tonight.

Near zero visibility is expected or occurring in the areas of: