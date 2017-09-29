A Saskatchewan animal abuse case that has been in the justice system for years has been resolved.

Walter Goba, who is 74, faced seven animal cruelty charges involving horses near Yorkton.

The Saskatchewan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized the animals after a protection officer found them in critical distress in December 2013.

On Friday a judge in Yorkton dismissed the case over concerns a Crown witness had not been properly served by police.

In June, a mistrial was declared because Goba's lawyer had not received full disclosure of the evidence from his previous lawyer and a new trial date was set for this month.

In April 2014, Goba pleaded guilty to animal abuse charges in Manitoba and received a conditional sentence plus a 10-year ban on owning pets or livestock.