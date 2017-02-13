Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he's encouraged by the outcome of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon in Regina, Wall said Canada and Saskatchewan need to continue promoting their relationship with the United States, especially when it comes to trade.

"I think it was right of the prime minister … to take the first invitation to head down to D.C. and engage right away with the administration. I think that's what we're going to need to do, is to be very proactive," he said.

Trump praised the Canada-U.S. trade relationship as "very outstanding" following his meeting with Trudeau earlier Monday, adding that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) only needs some "tweaking" that would benefit both countries.

Trudeau stressed that jobs and business on both sides of the border depend on trade and an integrated economy.

Wall said he's planning his own trip to Washington in April to discuss using Saskatchewan-based carbon capture projects and steel.

"We have a great story to tell in the United States. You know, 35 of their states have Canada as their number one export," he said.

"So that's 70 senators, 35 congressional delegations, 35 state houses, 35 governors that are natural allies for Canada to protect the trade relationship, to continue to foster free trade between our two countries. So I think we have to tell a positive story."

Wall added that he'd like to see upcoming U.S. pipeline projects use pipes made by Evraz in Regina, and he hopes the United States doesn't employ any trade protectionist measures that would affect Canada.

"If they're thinking about some sort of 'Buy American' approach, for example, on steel, to point out that there's much to lose on both sides of this trade relationship if either side gets too protectionist," he said.

"We're inextricably linked, there's a value-chain relationship in our economies, and I think the prime minister's been making that point and doing a good job of it, and we're going to help if we can."

Wall spoke to reporters at CanMar Grain Products, as part of his tour to promote Saskatchewan products that are used throughout North America and globally.

He said 25 per cent of the flaxseed processed at the CarMar facility is sold in Canada while the remaining 75 per cent is exported out of the country. Of those exports, nearly half goes to the United States, he said.