The Saskatchewan Volleyball Association is looking to bring the 2019 Volleyball Canada Championships to Regina.

The SVA is now looking for support from the city, which it is hoping to receive in the form of a $50,000 grant. If the proposal is approved, the $50,000 would be added to the city's 2019 general operating budget.

A report to the city's executive committee estimates the events, if the bid is successful, could bring in about $2 million to $4 million for the city. The economic impact is dependent on just how many age groups participate in the championships.

The four age groups are under-15, under-16, under-17 and under-18. Age groups will be designated to host communities based on available court space.

The bid was submitted Oct. 26 and the successful bid sites will be announced Dec. 1.

The report estimates the operating budget for the championships would be about $750,000. Most of that would be covered by sponsorships, entry fees and admission fees. Only $115,000 would be covered by grants.

It's proposed that the event take place at Evraz Place, which the report says has room for 38 courts. A minimum of 20 courts are required for a bid to be placed.

One of the conditions of the proposal is that the city would not be on the hook for any deficits, loans or guarantees incurred or made by the SVA.

If the executive committee approves, the matter goes to city council on Nov. 27 for final approval.