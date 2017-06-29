RCMP near Raymore and Morse are investigating thefts which occurred early Tuesday morning.

In Morse, a red 2016 Wheatheart Heavy Hitter trailer type post pounder was stolen from outside of the Morse Co-op.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a dark coloured late '90s Chevrolet or GMC three-quarter tonne, 4x4 long box pickup truck.

In Raymore, at least three suspects using two vehicles broke into a business around 4:30 a.m. CST Tuesday.

One of the vehicles in the Raymore incident was occupied by two men. (Supplied by RCMP.)

One vehicle is described as black pickup truck with a large fuel tank in the box, flush against the rear of the cab. No description of the suspect or suspects was given.

A red Fuel Express trailer was hooked up to the vehicle and stolen.

The second vehicle was occupied by two suspects, and is described as a black Ford four door pickup truck with beige or gold fender flares, beige interior, a sun or moon roof, step side bars, wide mirrors and a trailer hitch.

Police say there were tree branches in the box of the vehicle. Two men stole tobacco and lotto tickets.

The driver of the vehicle is described as chunky, five foot nine inches tall with short hair, wearing a zip up sweater or jacket with a light blue stripe across the chest, yellow Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap, baggy pants tucked in to high rise boots, orange and black gloves, face covered with a dark coloured bandana.

The passenger is described as being five foot seven inches tall, with a medium build, and wearing orange and black gloves, dark green zip up hoodie, baseball cap, dark coloured bandana covering his face.

Both vehicles departed the scene heading south on Highway 6 from Raymore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.