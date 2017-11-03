Saskatchewan's Attorney General is joining the fight over construction delays in the expansion of an existing pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast.

According to a news release issued Friday, the province takes issue with delays to the Trans Mountain pipeline project and has applied for intervener status with the National Energy Board.

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. says delays in construction are due to permits not being issued by Burnaby, B.C., prompting the company to appeal to the federal energy regulator.

"Saskatchewan has consistently taken the position that once an interprovincial pipeline has been approved by the federal government, provinces and municipalities should not be able to interfere," Attorney General and Justice Minister Don Morgan said in the release.

"Our government will continue to advocate for an expansion of pipeline capacity across Canada."

The federal government green-lighted the project in November 2016. The pipeline expansion would triple the amount of crude oil being carried from Alberta to the West Coast.

Paperwork for intervener status is supposed to be filed with the National Energy Board by Monday, but the province is requesting an extension.