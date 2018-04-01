Sask. town wins $25,000 for hockey arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest

A Saskatchewan town won $25,000 dollars to repair their hockey arena after finishing as a finalist in the 2018 Kraft Hockeyville contest.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday night that Lucan, Ont. won the contest, but Lefleche, Sask. was named one of three runner-ups.

"Getting into the final four was really exciting. We were so impressed with our community and how everyone backed us," said Gillian de Graauw, who lives in Lafleche and organized the town's bid for the contest.

The town is about 150 kilometres southwest of Swift Current.

"We remembered what we can do and how important each other is and we had a lot of fun," de Graauw said. "We put all our differences aside and we worked like one big unit and it was amazing to see."

The community of just over 400 people is home to many passionate hockey players. (Kraft Hockeyville)

Despite not winning first place, de Graauw said she's proud of how much work the town put into the campaign, which included organizing an announcement party at the local hockey arena.

"When we heard the news, obviously we were disappointed," she said. "We really wanted to bring it home, but at the end of the day it was still an incredible experience."

Nearly 700 people showed up for the party in a town with about 400 residents, de Graauw said.

"It's something we will never forget," she said. "It just doesn't get more passionate than what we had last night."

The other runner-ups were High River, Alta. and Huntingdon, Que.

The winner of the contest receives $250,000 and a chance to host an NHL preseason game.