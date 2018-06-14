Tornado watch issued for southeast parts of Sask.

Environment Canada is urging Saskatchewan residents in the southeast parts of the province to keep an eye out and be prepared for inclement weather, as a tornado watch was issued Thursday morning.

"All the ingredients are coming together ... to make the super cell storms that tend to create tornados," said Terri Lang, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada.

"Have a plan and know what to do should these severe storms develop."

Tornado watches were issued for the following areas:

Estevan, Weyburn, Radville and Milestone.

Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling and Wawota.

Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton.

Lang said people shouldn't wait until a potential tornado actually touches down before leaving or seeking a safe area.

"It takes something as simple as some cold outflow from another thunderstorm or some cloud cover and that puts the lid on things, so to speak," Lang said.

If a tornado touches down, Environment Canada advises that people go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Lang emphasized that if there is a thunderstorm in your area, you should not stand under trees as it could be potentially dangerous if there is a lightning strike.