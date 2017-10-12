Some land in the untouched, remote corners of Saskatchewan is going up for sale.

The Saskatchewan government is in the final stages of preparations for an online auction in which 75 parcels of Crown land will go to the highest bidder.

Natural forests, natural prairie grasslands and natural wetlands are some of the parcels that will be sold off.

Environmentalists say they worry that the land might be converted by the new owners into ploughed fields — more profitable for the owners, but not suitable for natural wildlife to live on.

The province says they have assessed the parcels and determined they are somewhat less environmentally sensitive than some others.

The auction is set to begin in less than two weeks. Bidding will close the first week of November.