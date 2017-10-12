The provincial government is preparing to sell another 48 parcels of Crown land to the highest bidder in an online auction.

Natural forests, natural prairie grasslands, and natural wetlands are some of the parcels that will be sold off.

Two weeks ago, Saskatchewan put 75 public land parcels up for auction to private buyers. Last spring, another 92 parcels were auctioned.

Environmentalists say they worry that the land might be converted by the new owners into ploughed fields — more profitable for the owners, but not suitable for natural wildlife to live in.

The province says they have assessed the parcels and determined they are somewhat less environmentally sensitive than some others.

Formerly, the ministry sold land through tenders but last year it began using an online auction format.

The government uses a Crown Land Ecological Assessment Tool to determine if a piece should be sold with an easement, meaning a legal agreement which ensures a private owner will preserve natural features.

The auction is set to begin in less than two weeks. Bidding will close the first week of November.