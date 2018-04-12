Sask. to make naloxone kits free for more people, says premier

Saskatchewan's premier and health minister say the government is expanding its naloxone program, with Scott Moe hinting more people will be able to access kits free of charge in an effort to combat opioid overdoses.

"We've said we make them [naloxone kits] available to first responders, police officers, as well as addicts and their families, you'll see very shortly we're going to make these available for free to those that may encounter an overdose or something of that nature," Moe told reporters.

A government spokesperson said Thursday the expansion will be occur in the "coming weeks," with details to be shared when it is formally announced.

Naloxone is a life-saving drug that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdoses. It can be injected or administered as a nasal spray.

String of deaths

Front-line workers, police and governments have sounded the alarm over the illegal use of opioids and the frequency of overdoses, especially fentanyl.

Last week, a man in Saskatoon shared his story about giving his brother and another man naloxone after walking in on them overdoses.

Last month, Saskatoon saw a string of overdosed, including three people who died in one weekend after ingesting what police believe was cocaine laced with fentanyl. Two men also died of what was suspected of being similar drug overdoses in Maidstone, Sask.

NDP says budget missing money for addictions

The opposition NDP pressed the government to do more in the wake of these overdoses, with leader Ryan Meili asking for expanded availability of naloxone.

At the time, Moe said expanding access to the antidote was an option.

On Wednesday, the NDP criticized the goverment's 2018-19 budget, saying not enough was committed to fight addictions.

"This has been an issue that has ravaged other provinces, and is clearly emerging here in Saskatchewan — the fentanyl crisis. That there's not even a mention of this in our budget is of huge concern," NDP health critic Danielle Chartier told reporters at the Saskatchewan Legislature.

Health Minister Him Reiter says the government provides an appropriate level of funding for addictions in its 2018-19 budget/ (CBC News)

Moe said the government dedicates $40 million a year to addictions, and Reiter said some of the $11 million more earmarked for mental health will also be spent on addictions.

"There's a lot of overlap between mental health and addictions," Reiter said.