The Opposition is accusing the government of cutting back on teachers, at the same time as thousands more students are enrolled in Saskatchewan classrooms.

Education critic Carla Beck raised the issue in Question Period on Monday.

According to numbers provided to the NDP from the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation, there are 181 fewer teachers in classrooms this year despite preliminary enrolment figures which show a rise of 4,500 students.

"There's no way that that's not impacting learning on the front line," Beck said. "And of course we're hearing that from teachers, we're hearing that from students, we're hearing that from parents right across the province."

Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre says the final number of students and teachers in Saskatchewan classrooms this year is not yet known. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre says the STF is including administrative positions in their numbers, as well as teachers. She said the final numbers for both will not be known for several weeks.

But she acknowledges that the province is growing, with more students in school.

"It comes with challenges to be sure," Eyre told reporters. "But on the other hand we've never had more support positions across the [Education] sector ever in this province than we have right now."