A La Ronge high school teacher will face a disciplinary hearing in Regina on Tuesday after being charged with professional misconduct.

Martina Cain was a teacher at Churchill High School in La Ronge. As recently as 2015, she was also a principal at the school. There are four separate charges relating to Cain brought up by a student who attended the school.

Cain is accused of having the student sleep with her in her bed up to 18 times and making the same student take off her bathing suit before entering a hot tub with her and another woman. She is also accused of organizing a strip basketball practice while the student was on the team.

The final charges relates to Cain telling the student to steal a tray from a fast food restaurant.

The charges all originate between Jan. 1, 1986, and June 30, 1990 when the student was in Grade 9, 10 and 11.

If found guilty Cain's teaching certificate could be suspended or cancelled. She may also face a $5,000 fine.

The hearing is scheduled for two days.