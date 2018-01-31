It was an eclipse, blood red, the second full moon in a month and a super moon; it was a real sight to behold — if you could see it.

For parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina, the skies were cloudy and it obfuscated the vision of myriad moon enthusiasts. In Regina, there was no moon to be seen but there was the wind's cold, icy embrace, felt by all who were out.

A super moon is when a full moon happens when the moon is closer than 359,000 kilometres in its orbit.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a calendar month, a relatively rare occurrence.

And during a lunar eclipse, when the moon passes into the Earth's shadow, the moon often appears red, or a "blood moon."

@CBCNews @joerogan @Boogie2988 my dad's pic of the blue blood moon from Ile a la Crosse SK Sask Canada. pic.twitter.com/JOEQ1c9cpF — @KenyonAhenakew

Another photo of the super blue blood moon. Thanks to Jannik Plaetner for sending. #yxe pic.twitter.com/iOS7kKklL8 — @LeishaCBC

There's a super blue blood moon this morning. @StevePcbc just sent us this shot of the moon through the trees. Send your photos to us too. Our studio has NO WINDOWS! pic.twitter.com/txNnanA8pY — @LeishaCBC