Not everyone can say they've got their childhood dream job but Justin Guignard rode his way into that category — on a motorcycle.

Motorcycle stuntman Justin Guignard found himself on the cover of the Canadian motorcycle magazine Fast Times last week after a risky photo shoot on a dirt road just east of Gravelbourg, Sask.

Guignard, who lives in Gravelbourg, said he rode at full-speed underneath a moving 25,000-pound crop sprayer. The moment was captured by photographer Dave Toden, who happened to be in town that day.

"The most dangerous thing was having to turn under the machine while on dirt and not hit [the photographer]," said Guignard.

Justin Guignard takes his motorcycle for a ride through a skate park. (Date Teti)

"It was probably one of the scarier things I've ever seen," said Dave Toden, photographer. "But, I trust his skill."

The duo met through mutual friends during another motorcycle photo shoot when both men lived in Windsor, Ont..

"We had the right photographer in place, we had a sweet bike that we lined up with Prairie Harley-Davidson in Regina, we made sure it was safe to do it and we got the shot," said Guignard.

The image landed on Fast Times, which is the first publication of its kind to showcase the growing scenes and culture that make up the motorcycle community in Canada, according to its website.

Guignard relaxing stuntman-style. (Dave Todon)

Guignard also completed the feat of riding a unicycle atop Castle Butte, Sask., a narrow 60-metre-high hill, located about two hours southwest of Regina.

The stuntman said he has a few more tricks up his sleeve but first he plans to become a motorcycle instructor through the Saskatchewan Safety Council.