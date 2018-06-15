Skip to Main Content
Big, bad storm had tennis ball-sized hail stones, gusts of up to 151 km/h

There was no tornado in Saskatchewan on Thursday but the wind gusts were recorded as high as 151 km/h.

No confirmed touchdown of tornado in Sask. despite tornado watches issued

CBC News ·
Terri Lang, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada, said there was no confirmed tornado touchdown in Saskatchewan on Thursday as the heavy rain reduced visibility. (Tracy Kerestesh)

Thursday's storm in southeastern Saskatchewan saw huge hail stones, powerful wind gusts and torrential downpour but no tornado, according to Environment Canada. 

Instead, the weather waited until it had passed over into Manitoba and a tornado touched down near Waskada, just east of the Saskatchewan border.

Wind gusts as high as 151 km/h were recorded by storm chasers before the hail broke the anemometer off of the chaser's vehicle, Terri Lang, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said on Friday. 

She added the winds weren't caught by any weather stations.

"Of course, these storms go around our weather stations."

The same super cell system that hammered Saskatchewan with hail on Thursday is the one that saw the tornado touch down in Manitoba, Lang said. 

Even if there wasn't a tornado in the province, the watches issued on Thursday morning were plenty enough cause for concern, she added.

"A storm like this, with the stones of hail and rain, these are the risks that can occur."

The damage dealt to the Beatty farm near Oxbow during Thursday's storm, which saw wind gusts up to 151 km/h. (Brianna Beatty)

