Big, bad storm had tennis ball-sized hail stones, gusts of up to 151 km/h

Thursday's storm in southeastern Saskatchewan saw huge hail stones, powerful wind gusts and torrential downpour but no tornado, according to Environment Canada.

Instead, the weather waited until it had passed over into Manitoba and a tornado touched down near Waskada, just east of the Saskatchewan border.

INTENSE hail core with zero visibility just east of Estevan, Saskatchewan. Storm was really organizing but still a bit elevated <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/breakingweather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breakingweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PrairieChasers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrairieChasers</a> <a href="https://t.co/n0GtySYOZJ">pic.twitter.com/n0GtySYOZJ</a> —@ReedTimmerAccu

Wind gusts as high as 151 km/h were recorded by storm chasers before the hail broke the anemometer off of the chaser's vehicle, Terri Lang, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said on Friday.

She added the winds weren't caught by any weather stations.

"Of course, these storms go around our weather stations."

When backcountry road maps fail you, and you have to ride out baseballs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ujU6Y3myfI">pic.twitter.com/ujU6Y3myfI</a> —@calgarywxguy

The same super cell system that hammered Saskatchewan with hail on Thursday is the one that saw the tornado touch down in Manitoba, Lang said.

Even if there wasn't a tornado in the province, the watches issued on Thursday morning were plenty enough cause for concern, she added.

"A storm like this, with the stones of hail and rain, these are the risks that can occur."