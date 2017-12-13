The Saskatchewan government says it received about $25 million, or slightly less than the appraised value of its STC assets.

"Obviously everybody would always like to get more, but a fair deal for the assets of appraised value, or market value, is what we consider fair," Joe Hargrave said on Wednesday.

"The total appraised value of the assets sold was $25.6 million," he said. "We'll be just shy of [that]," he said. ​

Hilco, an asset management company based in Ontario, bought all of the buses and trailers.

The government wasn't in a position to sell one bus at a time, Hargrave said, before saying local businesses could have purchased a bus had they wanted to acquire one.

"Any operators in Saskatchewan that wanted to operate a bus service, this was a prime opportunity for them to buy it," he said.

"Had bids came in at a reasonable price on the units, we would have sold them at one bus here, one bus there."

Hargrave "strongly encouraged" people who bid less to approach the liquidation company and try to purchase it from them before the buses leave the province.

NDP calls for more scrutiny

Opposition critic for the government's Crown Investments Corporation, Carla Beck, is concerned the province might not have received what the assets were worth. ​

She notes the company that bought the buses is in the business of re-selling assets.

"They see that there's some value that they can retrieve from those assets that we are not realizing here in the province," Beck said.

"These were our assets. ​These belonged not to the government but to the people of Saskatchewan. We have a right to insist that we got full value," she said.

Beck said she wants more transparency including a closer look at the sale of the assets and the winding down of the company as a whole.

"We have four depots that are being sold. One in Regina of course, a prime downtown real estate location that cost over 20 millions dollars to build," Beck said, adding there were several buses that never drove on the highway.

The STC ended service on May 31, 2017.

The province will not release the detail of each individual sale, citing confidentiality clauses with businesses.

"I'm sure in due course it will be released but we can't release it today due to the contract obligations," Hargrave said.

The companies must release the information first, he said, noting "they may or may not". ​