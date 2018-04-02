Speeding on Sask. roads led to 22 deaths, more than 124,000 tickets in 1 year: SGI

There were more than 124,000 speeding tickets written and 22 speeding-related deaths in Saskatchewan in 2016, according to SGI.

Another 579 people were injured on Saskatchewan roads during that period in crashes where speed was a factor, the organization said in a news release.

"Our reaction was whoa, that's a lot of speeding convictions," said Tyler McMurchy, manager of media relations with SGI.

McMurchy said SGI hopes to draw attention to speeding and aggressive driving during April's "Traffic Safety Spotlight."

"We want to tell people that there is no need to speed. Posted speed limits are not suggestions," he said.

As of May 1, speeding tickets will cost you even more. The base fine on all speeding tickets will increase by $30 and any per-kilometre extra charges will double.

Right now, if you are caught going 20 km/h over the speed limit you will have to pay $130. After the change, the same ticket will be $190.

That number will be even higher if you are In a school zone or construction zone.

McMurchy said police officers can give you a ticket if you are going under the speed limit but too fast for road conditions.

"Driving faster than the speed limit or too fast for road conditions is a high-risk behavior and it disrupts your control and reaction time," he said.