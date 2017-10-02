Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for southern Saskatchewan and highway travel is not recommended on a stretch of Highway 1 starting at the Alberta border.

The Highway Hotline indicated roadways are slippery and covered in slush.

Traveller Donnaleen Bowns said the highway east of Cypress Hills is "completely covered with ice and snow" and that semi trailers were having difficulty getting through.

Here we go, folks! Travel not recommended on a stretch of Hwy 1 starting at the AB border. Take care! #skstorm #skhwys @ChristyCBC @CBCSask pic.twitter.com/7KtPt7WE7S — @torygillis

A strong low pressure system has set up over Saskatchewan, spinning back heavy snow into Alberta and extreme southwest Sask. while dropping heavy rain into central portions of the province.

Numerous watches and warnings are in place, including winter storm warnings for the Leader and Shaunavon regions and rainfall warnings for the Outlook and Humbolt regions which could see between 50 and 70 millimetres today.

Numerous watches and warnings across #Sask today. Heavy rain and in some areas snow as strong low pressure system rolls through the province #skstorm #fall #FeelsLikeWinter pic.twitter.com/Nk9aiKcDz3 — @ChristyCBC

The snow is expected to continue in the province today dropping around 30 cm in parts of the southwest. The storm system has also strengthened those cold northerly winds in Saskatchewan. Gusts near 80 km/h are expected in much of the province today, leading to whiteout conditions on many highways in the southwest.

Still steady rain and snow on the way today to #Sask. Here's a look at how much is expected by tomorrow evening based on the RPM North America 4km model #skstorm pic.twitter.com/6So6ukc1ig — @ChristyCBC

For all those fearing this is the start of the long march through winter, the forecast does look promising later this week. Temperatures should warm back to the teens with sunshine by Thursday.

Weather related flight delays in the prairies

The storm caused two Air Canada flight cancellations before 9 a.m. CST.

Flight 8439 travelling to Calgary from Regina and 8436 leaving Calgary for Regina were both cancelled. An Air Canada representative confirmed the cancellations were due to weather conditions originating in the Calgary area.

Cypress Hills Provincial Park was covered in snow early Monday morning. (Submitted by Paul Rumancik)

Cypress Hills was one of the first places in southwestern Saskatchewan to see snow. The area received 13 centimetres overnight.