A major storm dropped a significant amount of snow and rain on parts of west central and northern Saskatchewan this weekend.

Buffalo Narrows was hit the hardest with 33 centimetres of snow as of Friday morning. Lloydminster was also hit hard with 30 centimetres of snow falling there. For most of Friday travel was not recommended in the Meadow Lake area after a mix of rain and snow storms.

Meadow Lake had nine centimetres of snow and another 20 millimetres of rain. Just to the north of Meadow Lake the village of Dorintosh received 30 centimetres of snow.

Other areas hit by more than 10 centimetres of snow include Loon Lake, La Ronge, and Southend.