Northern and southern parts of Saskatchewan may as well be entirely different countries with the way snow has came and went.

While the snow has been lacking in places like Regina and Prince Albert, it continues to fall in other parts of the province.

The Waskimo Winter Festival in Regina went ahead with its plans despite the sunshine and warm temperature's melting affect on the once snowy ground. Tuesday's Canadian Challenge has been modified to avoid areas of mud, gravel and slush as dog teams will travel hundreds of kilometres.

Our snow fall Northern Saskatchewan in Buffalo narrows @GlobalSaskatoon @GlobalEdmonton @Glen05457636 @CBCSaskatoon @MBCRadioNews pic.twitter.com/uyIUsSv0qs — @zoltri100

Winter one day, spring the next

Meanwhile, in the northern parts of the province, winter conditions are still in full swing.

In Buffalo Narrows, the temperature sits just below freezing, at – 1 C but there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries going into tonight and Tuesday.

There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries for Stony Rapids as well, where the temperature sits at – 5 C. Five to 10 cm could fall while there will be periods of snow on Tuesday; two centimetres of snow is expected tomorrow.

There are periods of snowfall in Uranium City. Five to 10 cm was expected to fall earlier but has since downgraded to two centimetres. The temperature there is – 5 C.

The temperature in Maple Creek is sitting at double digits, 10 C. In Moose Jaw, it's 7 C, Regina sits at 5 C and Saskatoon is the cold spot at 2 C.