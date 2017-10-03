This month, if you aren't paying attention to the road then there's a chance police will be paying extra attention to you.

Distracted driving is the focus of October's Traffic Safety Spotlight and both police and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) are urging drivers to pay attention to the road, or face repercussions.

"Distracted driving is a very significant traffic safety concern in Saskatchewan," said Tyler McMurchy, manager of media relations for SGI.

SGI media relations manager Tyler McMurchy says distracted driving is a significant safety concern in Saskatchewan. (CBC)

McMurchy said SGI numbers indicate distracted driving killed 42 people in 2016, injured 1,200 and was a factor in nearly 8,300 collisions.

This month, police across Saskatchewan will be on high alert for distracted drivers of all kinds, including those watching Netflix or applying makeup.

Driver-nabbing tactics include: plainclothes officers watching from boulevards and police riding motorcycles or city buses.

Ticket run-down

According to SGI, last year distracted driving was one of the most reported causes of deaths on Saskatchewan roads— second only to impaired driving.

"Then our men and women have to go to these collisions ... and then they have to go to these families ... to tell them that their loved one is either seriously injured in hospital, or that they've passed away," said Saskatoon police Supt. Brian Shalovelo.

First-time perpetrators will be slapped with a $280 ticket and have four demerit points added to their SGI Safe Driver Recognition program. A second ticket will run the same cost and the vehicle will be impounded for seven days.