The minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance says the company's CEO has met with representatives from 11 companies in recent months to talk about a partial sale of the Crown corporation.

Joe Hargrave said the government's Bill 40, which allows for up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation to be sold, sparked the interest.

"We wanted to make sure that there was clarity out there for these companies," Hargrave said.

"There was some interest, and so we had our CEO reach out to a number of them, just to advise them that this is what this means — this is what Bill 40 means."

Minister responsible for SGI, Joe Hargrave, said there have been meetings with 11 companies about the possibility of selling a portion of the Crown. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Hargrave would not name the 11 companies.

Both Hargrave and the premier have said that SGI's auto fund will continue to operate as a government-owned monopoly.

SGI Canada, however, a separate entity that sells insurance, is an option for a partial sale.

"We'll be making a decision that's thoroughly analyzed and thoroughly looked into to make sure that it's going to strengthen the Crown; it's going to provide those jobs; it's going to keep that head office here; and it's going to provide additional revenues to the province of Saskatchewan," said Hargrave.

Opposition leader Trent Wotherspoon says the government has no mandate to sell off large portions of Saskatchewan's Crown corporations without a public vote. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Opposition leader Trent Wotherspoon maintains the government does not have the mandate to do any of this.

"It's a betrayal and it's damaging," Wotherspoon said.

"And if this government wants to proceed with reckless, damaging sell-offs of our Crowns, privatization of large portions of our Crown corporations, they owe it to Saskatchewan people to take it to them for a vote."