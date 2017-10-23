Saskatchewan has approved the sale of another formerly owned and operated government liquor store — this time in the town of Watson.

Quill Creek Holdings will obtain the building, which formerly housed the provincial liquor board, located on the 300 block of Railway Avenue NE for $100,000.

The move is part of the ongoing sale and privatization of 39 liquor stores in the province.

Stores in Kelvington, Rosetown, Wynyard, Canora and Wadena, among other communities, have been sold to private buyers already.

The selloffs are part of the government's plan to privatize about half of the province's government-operated liquor stores.

Watson is located 148 kilometres east of Saskatoon.