It seems some people in Saskatchewan are sticking to a new year's resolution not to drive impaired.

According to a news release by SGI, there were 221 reported impaired-driving related offences across the province in January.

That's lower than December, which had 238 impaired-driving related offences, and lower than January 2017, which saw 276 impaired-driving related offences.

The offences include 153 criminal code charges, such as driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding .08, impaired driving or refusing a breath test, as well as 68 roadside suspensions, which involve experienced drivers with a BAC between .04 and .08.

Despite the lower numbers, SGI says there is a lot of room for improvement.

And impaired driving isn't the only thing getting people pulled over. SGI said January saw 500 distracted driving offences — over 400 of which were due to cellphone use — as well as 300 seatbelt or car seat offences and 4,600 speeding/aggressive driving offences.