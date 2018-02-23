It seems some people in Saskatchewan are sticking to a new year's resolution not to drive impaired.
According to a news release by SGI, there were 221 reported impaired-driving related offences across the province in January.
That's lower than December, which had 238 impaired-driving related offences, and lower than January 2017, which saw 276 impaired-driving related offences.
-
-
Fewer Sask. impaired drivers charged in December than previous 3 years
-
With legal pot looming, Sask. to get tough on drug-impaired drivers
The offences include 153 criminal code charges, such as driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding .08, impaired driving or refusing a breath test, as well as 68 roadside suspensions, which involve experienced drivers with a BAC between .04 and .08.
Despite the lower numbers, SGI says there is a lot of room for improvement.
And impaired driving isn't the only thing getting people pulled over. SGI said January saw 500 distracted driving offences — over 400 of which were due to cellphone use — as well as 300 seatbelt or car seat offences and 4,600 speeding/aggressive driving offences.
Corrections
-
Due to inaccurate information provided by SGI, incorrect numbers were reported in an earlier version of this story. The earlier version stated there were 253 impaired-driving related offences across the province in January 2018. There were, in fact, 221.Feb 23, 2018 1:51 PM CT