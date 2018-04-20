Sask. flu season kills more than three times as many people as previous year

Saskatchewan's latest flu season saw more than three times as many deaths as the previous year, along with a 68.7 per cent increase in the overall number of flu sufferers.

There were 13 deaths due to influenza from Sept. 1, 2017 to March 31 of this year, compared to four during a similar span a year previous, according to a provincial government report.

Overall during that period there were 3,207 lab-confirmed cases of influenza, up from 1,901.

People aged 20-64 made up the most cases, but people 65 and higher had the highest number of cases per capita.

There were 80 outbreaks in long-term care facilities compared to 70 from last year.

The report said 48 cases this season were considered severe, compared to 21 in 2016-17.

Earlier in the flu season Dr. Denise Werker, deputy chief medical officer with the government of Saskatchewan, said the only oddity about this year's season is that both A and B strains are present.

There were two strains of the flu present in Sask. this year, Type A and B, with Type A more prevalent early in the season and type B more prevalent near the end of the season. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Flu season numbers for this year were recorded from Sept. 1 to March 31, whereas last year's numbers were recorded from Sept.1 to April 15.

The number of cases are usually underestimated as not all people who seek medical care are tested for flu. Likewise, the number of cases for recent cases will likely increase as more lab results are accounted for, according to the report.