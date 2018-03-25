Students at Regina's É​cole Elsie Mironuck Community School will keep finding new ways to express themselves, with the school getting a $10,000 national grant for their music program.

Rosa Haynes, a music teacher at the school, applied for a grant from the MusiCounts' Band Aid Program in September and hadn't heard anything since.

She describes it as a very 'happy day' when she found out the elementary school was among the schools that would receive the grant through the MusiCounts' Band Aid Program.

"[Music] can sometimes tap into another dimension of the child in an arts ed. class, or music class, so this gives them an opportunity to feel confident, to feel successful, to do something in a group," she said.

"They love the idea of using their fingers, their hands, their bodies, their voices, so they become a different person." ​

She says the money will go toward instruments, as well as microphones, recording devices and a new digital piano.

MusiCounts is a national music education charity, and their Band Aid Program provides increments of $5,000 or $10,000 to schools in need of instruments.

There were 80 schools across Canada to receive a grant, five of which are in Saskatchewan.

Other Saskatchewan schools to receive a Band Aid Program award include Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate, Wollaston Lake's Father Megret High School, North Battleford's St. Mary and Regina's Wascana Plains Public School.