Saskatchewan school divisions have reported more than $100,000 in combined losses, according to reports filed between September and December.

The North East School Division paid a deposit of more than $37,000 for playground equipment that was to be delivered in six weeks, but the supplier never delivered. The date of occurrence for that incident is listed as April 2016/July 2017.

It was reported to the RCMP and a school division lawyer got involved. The manufacturer of the equipment agreed to provide equipment to the division using an existing deposit, resulting in a $27,705 loss to the division.

The money raised for that equipment was gathered through fundraising.

Thefts from bus garage, bus yard

Four diesel particulate filters were stolen from a secure bus garage used by the Prairie Spirit school division in September, valued at $49,072. The division is considering making their fence higher.

A heist that went down in the Regina Public Schools bus yard saw $20,500 worth of equipment lifted from 18 buses. The division increased surveillance after the Sept. 14 incident.

At least one loss, discovered in March 2017, involved an employee of the North East School Division using $1,480 of public money on a fuel card for personal use.

Equipment stolen from vehicles

There were three instances of equipment being stolen from vehicles: