The drama continues between the Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse team and the Calgary Roughnecks — and the Rush superfan who just wants to show his love for the team by dressing up as a giant green superhero.

The Rush announced they would wear a patch showing The Hulk's fist on their jerseys for Saturday night's game in Calgary to pay homage to fan Kelvin "Rush Hulk" Ooms, who dresses up as the popular comic book and movie character when he attends Rush games.

He organized four busloads of people to travel from Saskatchewan to Calgary for Saturday's game, but was originally told by Roughnecks officials he could not wear his Hulk costume at the game due to safety concerns.

The Rush added the patch to their jerseys in response.

The Roughnecks organization has since overturned the decision and will allow Ooms to wear the costume, as long as he does not act as an official or unofficial mascot for the Rush.

Despite the Rush's attempt to support their fan, the National Lacrosse League says the team will not be allowed to wear the patch.

Brandon Urban, who handles media relations for the Saskatchewan Rush, says the NLL told the Rush there were concerns around copyright infringement and dissatisfaction from the opposing team

However, the NLL says the Rush cannot wear the patch because they did not follow protocol when making alterations to team jerseys.

"Per league policies and bylaws, any and all jersey enhancements require prior league approval," the league said in a written statement.

Urban says the Rush respects the decision and will not wear the patch.

League in contact with both teams

A spokesperson for the Roughnecks says the organization did not file a formal complaint, but they did have a conversation with the league about the Hulk fist patch.

The NLL also confirmed the Roughnecks did not file a formal complaint, and said they have been in contact with both teams about the situation.

Despite the drama, Ooms — who spoke to CBC News on the way to Calgary with a convoy of buses and more than 250 passionate Rush fans — says it's business as usual for dedicated Rush fans travelling to the game.

"We've got four busloads of 255 excited, amped-up fans heading down to Calgary this very moment," Ooms said.

"Let them try to take away The Hulk, let them try to take away our patch, but nothing can take away our pride for our Saskatchewan Rush," Ooms told CBC as fans cheered loudly on the bus to Calgary.