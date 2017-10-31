The government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to deal with so-called revenge porn.

It's something the province promised to do last week in its throne speech.

The new bill, introduced Tuesday, allows someone who has had an intimate image circulated without permission to sue the person who distributed it.

It also shifts the burden of proof from the victim to the person who shared the image.

The new law will also allow victims to go to small claims court, rather than criminal court.

Manitoba was the first province in Canada to pass this kind of law.